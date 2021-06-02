Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 30,559 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,629,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 30,559 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.87% of Vera Bradley worth $20,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,083,000 after purchasing an additional 574,175 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,724,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 700,274 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 27,096 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 532.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 199,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Vera Bradley news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 7,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $77,647.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,156,505.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 60,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $603,723.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,904.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 631,338 shares of company stock valued at $6,661,491. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of VRA opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $407.08 million, a PE ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 1.84.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

