Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,106 Shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.16% of Flexsteel Industries worth $20,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLXS. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,637,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 4,265.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 52.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLXS stock opened at $47.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $326.52 million, a P/E ratio of -50.68 and a beta of 0.96. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.59.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.41 million for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.

In related news, CFO Derek P. Schmidt bought 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.65 per share, for a total transaction of $50,052.45. Also, insider Michael Joseph Mcclaflin sold 1,491 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $54,958.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,385 shares in the company, valued at $788,251.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables, buffets and storage, and ottomans; and bedroom furniture, including benches, beds, dressers and armoires, and nightstands.

