Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 61,662 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,510,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 61,662 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.31% of VOXX International worth $19,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VOXX International by 694.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 51,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 62,576 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VOXX opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.18. VOXX International Co. has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $162.52 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 4.75%.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

