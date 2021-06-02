Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 87,237 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,495,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 87,237 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.23% of Lantheus worth $20,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lantheus by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $457,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $1,804,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Lantheus by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 111,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,291,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,829,000 after buying an additional 435,251 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lantheus alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

In other Lantheus news, Director Sam R. Leno sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,397.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $163,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,148 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.60, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.