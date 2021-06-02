Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 9,057 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,057 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Logitech International worth $20,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 16,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LOGI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Logitech International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Logitech International stock opened at $127.58 on Wednesday. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $56.76 and a one year high of $128.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

