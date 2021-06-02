Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 99,355 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,196,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,355 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.28% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $20,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after acquiring an additional 86,889 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ESRT opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.42.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

