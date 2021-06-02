Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 938,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,586 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.27% of DXP Enterprises worth $20,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $599.45 million, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.34. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $35.97.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $245.62 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%.

In other DXP Enterprises news, VP Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $84,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.