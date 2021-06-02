Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,820,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 99,400 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.87% of Matrix Service worth $20,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Matrix Service by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Matrix Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Matrix Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Matrix Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

MTRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Matrix Service from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

MTRX opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $294.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.73. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $148.26 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin S. Cavanah sold 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $208,434.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

