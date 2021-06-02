Ditto (DITTO) Price Hits $1.10 on Exchanges

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Ditto has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ditto coin can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00002935 BTC on major exchanges. Ditto has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $5,583.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00072542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.04 or 0.00286103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00188165 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.57 or 0.01257709 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,613.46 or 1.00531087 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00032768 BTC.

Ditto Profile

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. Ditto’s official message board is dittomoney.medium.com . The official website for Ditto is ditto.money

Buying and Selling Ditto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ditto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ditto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ditto using one of the exchanges listed above.

