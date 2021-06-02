Diurnal Group (LON:IUG) Trading Down 1.8%

Diurnal Group plc (LON:IUG) shares were down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.60 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16.70 ($0.22). Approximately 35,000 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.22).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85.

Diurnal Group Company Profile (LON:IUG)

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes medical training simulators in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It also develops clinical ultrasound software. The company's clinical AI software products include ScanNav Audit, an AI-based ultrasound software product that provides real-time support for ultrasound practitioners, which performs fetal anomaly scans; ScanNav AutoCapture, an AI-based ultrasound software product that automatically captures images; and ScanNav AnatomyGuide, an AI based ultrasound software product, which can automatically identify and highlight key anatomical structures in a live ultrasound image.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Diurnal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diurnal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.