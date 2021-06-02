Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dnb Asa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised shares of Dnb Asa to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Dnb Asa stock opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.82. Dnb Asa has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $22.70.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

