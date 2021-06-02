Dock Price Hits $0.0639 on Exchanges (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Dock has a total market capitalization of $43.86 million and approximately $6.02 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dock has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0639 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00081845 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00088542 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00020986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $392.77 or 0.01044303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,642.39 or 0.09684524 BTC.

About Dock

Dock (DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 853,639,339 coins and its circulating supply is 686,914,993 coins. Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official website is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

