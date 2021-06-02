Dogecoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.94 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 32.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $54.47 billion and approximately $11.94 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.76 or 0.00491946 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007410 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00011487 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000226 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,854,396,862 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

