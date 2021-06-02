DOGEFI (DOGEFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.90 Million

DOGEFI (CURRENCY:DOGEFI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One DOGEFI coin can now be bought for approximately $1.90 or 0.00005046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DOGEFI has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. DOGEFI has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $100.00 worth of DOGEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00069575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.05 or 0.00284331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.23 or 0.00186534 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $461.22 or 0.01225005 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,694.01 or 1.00116248 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00032932 BTC.

DOGEFI Coin Profile

DOGEFI’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. DOGEFI’s official Twitter account is @DOGEFI_army and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DOGEFI is medium.com/@DOGEFI . The official website for DOGEFI is dogefi.army

Buying and Selling DOGEFI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOGEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

