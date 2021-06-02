Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.14% of Dolby Laboratories worth $14,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $210,338,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,801,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 658.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,579,000 after purchasing an additional 612,992 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2,374.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 434,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,236,000 after buying an additional 417,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 610.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 385,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,426,000 after buying an additional 331,168 shares in the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLB. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

DLB opened at $96.52 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.76 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,988,118.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

