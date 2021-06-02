Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Director Buys $505,002.00 in Stock

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,018.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $98.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,858,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,332. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $120.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,197 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,431,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,985,000 after purchasing an additional 373,301 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,857,000 after buying an additional 589,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,181,000 after buying an additional 118,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,981,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,236,000 after buying an additional 85,170 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

