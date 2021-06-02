Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Donaldson updated its FY21 guidance to $2.28-2.34 EPS.

DCI stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.79. 12,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,931. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $65.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

In other Donaldson news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,104,615.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

