Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.28-2.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-11% to $2.81-2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.75 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.50.

Get Donaldson alerts:

NYSE DCI opened at $62.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

In other news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.