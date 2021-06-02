Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 393.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,922 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,625 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,830,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,265,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 596,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,327,000 after purchasing an additional 350,929 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 288.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 446,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,870,000 after purchasing an additional 331,298 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.66. The stock had a trading volume of 650,363 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.12. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

