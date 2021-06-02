Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys Shares of 31,000 iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $479,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 35,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter.

VLUE stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.67. The stock had a trading volume of 586,589 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.71. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.