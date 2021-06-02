Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $12.16 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for 1.2% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in 3M by 2,164.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in 3M by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 134,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.92. The company had a trading volume of 28,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,766. 3M has a one year low of $148.80 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.80. The company has a market cap of $117.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.