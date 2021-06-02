Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $17.69 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.8% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,073,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,965 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.57. 156,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,303,008. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $149.85 and a 52-week high of $219.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

