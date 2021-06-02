Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $3.03 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,898 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $385,851,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in General Mills by 204.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,281,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,146 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,137,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in General Mills by 14,091.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 943,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,490,000 after acquiring an additional 937,067 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

General Mills stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.56. The stock had a trading volume of 119,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,526,952. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

