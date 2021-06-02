Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $4.52 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 65.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,733 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,672,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,235,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 16,929 shares during the last quarter.

VYM traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.39. The company had a trading volume of 40,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,249. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.97. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $76.29 and a 12 month high of $108.71.

