Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,927 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $55.08. 275,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,405,350. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

