Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 5,099 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

WFC traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $46.78. 553,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,150,273. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The company has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

