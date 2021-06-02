Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.17. 74,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,429,325. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $47.82 and a fifty-two week high of $67.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

