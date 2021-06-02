Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned about 0.07% of nVent Electric worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 26,918 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 1,935.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,797,000 after purchasing an additional 767,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,031,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $665,706.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,776.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

Shares of NYSE:NVT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.14. 5,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,016. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3,288,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.01.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

