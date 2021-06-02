Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Reduces Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,407 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 2,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

Target stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,143. The firm has a market cap of $113.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $114.81 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.68.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,525.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

