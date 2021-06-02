Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 11,856 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,856 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 682.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,112,000 after buying an additional 3,781,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,798,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,418,000 after buying an additional 22,655 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,348,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,110,000 after buying an additional 62,329 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $155,678,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,189,000 after purchasing an additional 68,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

Shares of PFG stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $65.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,761. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

