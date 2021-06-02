Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 3,292 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Badger Meter worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Badger Meter by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Badger Meter by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,960,000 after buying an additional 150,952 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

NYSE:BMI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,838. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.53 and a 52-week high of $111.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

