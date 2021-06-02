DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Trading 3.4% Higher

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)’s share price was up 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.06 and last traded at $36.03. Approximately 572 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 449,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.84.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DV shares. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.