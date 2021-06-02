Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.29. Dover Motorsports shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 16,834 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $82.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 19.27%.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Dover Motorsports’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 1.81%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVD. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Dover Motorsports by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 921,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Dover Motorsports during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dover Motorsports by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 22,143 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of Dover Motorsports by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,194,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover Motorsports by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 101,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

About Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD)

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

