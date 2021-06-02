DragonVein Trading Down 14% Over Last 7 Days (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded 14% lower against the dollar. DragonVein has a market cap of $21.25 million and $2.30 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,700.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $698.34 or 0.01852340 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.85 or 0.00485003 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00055215 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001484 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About DragonVein

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,082,170 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.