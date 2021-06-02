Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 446.80 ($5.84).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Drax Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.60) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

DRX traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 446.40 ($5.83). The stock had a trading volume of 1,544,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.22. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 205.20 ($2.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 457.60 ($5.98). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 419.68.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

