DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.99. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 271,682 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $19.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in DRDGOLD by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,500,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,985,000 after buying an additional 2,355,507 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,107,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 58.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 602,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 222,779 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the first quarter worth about $1,120,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $679,000. 12.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

