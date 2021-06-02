DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.99. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 271,682 shares traded.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $19.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.32.
DRDGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:DRD)
DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
