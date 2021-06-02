DREP (DREP) Price Reaches $1.96

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last seven days, DREP has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DREP coin can currently be bought for $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on major exchanges. DREP has a market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00083058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00021020 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $400.00 or 0.01049021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,699.74 or 0.09702635 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00053654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00094637 BTC.

About DREP

DREP is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

