Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Sells $969,000.00 in Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $969,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,480,256.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,311. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -352.00. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $59.40.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DCT. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.