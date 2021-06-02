Dvision Network (DVI) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One Dvision Network coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000940 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dvision Network has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Dvision Network has a market cap of $72.93 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00081485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021057 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.37 or 0.01033527 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,589.68 or 0.09627150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00052876 BTC.

Dvision Network Coin Profile

Dvision Network (DVI) is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,096,290 coins. The official message board for Dvision Network is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network . The official website for Dvision Network is dvision.network . Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

