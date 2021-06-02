DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €39.92 ($46.96).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DWS shares. Morgan Stanley set a €41.30 ($48.59) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of ETR:DWS opened at €39.40 ($46.35) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 15.56 and a quick ratio of 15.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €37.39. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a twelve month high of €39.38 ($46.33). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

