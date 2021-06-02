DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.15

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.15 and last traded at $39.01, with a volume of 5379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.11.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.44.

The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.99.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. Equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

