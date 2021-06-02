Dyne Therapeutics (DYN) and Its Competitors Critical Survey

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DYN) is one of 832 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Dyne Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Dyne Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dyne Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Dyne Therapeutics Competitors 4595 17564 38693 766 2.58

Dyne Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $34.25, indicating a potential upside of 80.45%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 54.27%. Given Dyne Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dyne Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dyne Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dyne Therapeutics N/A -$59.44 million -4.60 Dyne Therapeutics Competitors $1.73 billion $125.43 million -2.47

Dyne Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Dyne Therapeutics. Dyne Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.8% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 42.7% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dyne Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dyne Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Dyne Therapeutics Competitors -2,669.14% -117.57% -28.76%

Summary

Dyne Therapeutics beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc., a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.