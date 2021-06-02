Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Short Interest Update

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 270,700 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the April 29th total of 220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of EBMT stock opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $169.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.72. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $26.13.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.54%.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $36,876.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 229,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,345,798.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $37,038.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,232,086.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBMT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 129.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 37.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

