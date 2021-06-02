Eagle Materials (EXP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Eagle Materials (NYSE: EXP):

5/26/2021 – Eagle Materials had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Eagle Materials had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $120.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/20/2021 – Eagle Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/14/2021 – Eagle Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $145.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/12/2021 – Eagle Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $169.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Eagle Materials was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $145.00.

5/3/2021 – Eagle Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/20/2021 – Eagle Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/9/2021 – Eagle Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $154.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EXP traded down $3.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.31. 504,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,799. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.25. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.40 and a 12-month high of $153.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

In related news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,500 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $437,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,845.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $266,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,089 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,174. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,695,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,674,000 after buying an additional 134,873 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,667,000 after purchasing an additional 278,772 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,430,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,298,000 after purchasing an additional 255,932 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,387,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,669,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,543,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

