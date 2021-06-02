EAM Global Investors LLC Acquires 49,590 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

EAM Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,590 shares during the period. SunOpta comprises approximately 1.2% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.29% of SunOpta worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STKL. FMR LLC boosted its position in SunOpta by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after buying an additional 186,718 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in SunOpta by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 134,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 17,714 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in SunOpta by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 28,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Chris Whitehair sold 12,039 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $150,367.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 156,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,346.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott E. Huckins sold 25,905 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $323,553.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 483,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,141.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,504 shares of company stock valued at $2,442,128. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,722. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. SunOpta Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $17.07.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $207.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.60 million. SunOpta had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 3.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on STKL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

