EAM Global Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 189,712 Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 189,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,000. Organogenesis comprises about 1.0% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.15% of Organogenesis at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORGO. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Organogenesis during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Organogenesis in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 19.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORGO traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.82. 3,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,028. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $102.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $442,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,541,026.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 3,887,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $63,755,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

