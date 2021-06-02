EAM Global Investors LLC Decreases Stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

EAM Global Investors LLC cut its position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,236 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,243 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.32% of Brightcove worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 67.7% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 184,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 74,601 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at approximately $553,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brightcove by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,244,000 after purchasing an additional 36,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brightcove during the first quarter worth approximately $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BCOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,232. Brightcove Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.63. The company has a market cap of $572.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.46 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $558,648.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,018.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tsedal Neeley purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.