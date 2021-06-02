EAM Global Investors LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

EAM Global Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the period. Kornit Digital makes up 1.1% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Kornit Digital worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Kornit Digital by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KRNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.22.

KRNT stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.35. 129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 504.55 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.35. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $43.81 and a 12-month high of $125.00.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

