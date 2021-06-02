EAM Global Investors LLC Invests $3.02 Million in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 84,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,000. Bonanza Creek Energy accounts for about 0.8% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.41% of Bonanza Creek Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter valued at $39,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 7.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter.

BCEI stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.32. 3,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,045. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $45.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.42 million, a P/E ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.60.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $135,948.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist raised their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

