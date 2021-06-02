EAM Global Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,000. Atkore comprises 0.9% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.10% of Atkore at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Atkore by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Atkore by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atkore by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $108,870.00. Also, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 15,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,525 over the last quarter. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

ATKR stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.34. The stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,295. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 2.48. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $90.08.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 67.44% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

